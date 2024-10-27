Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 7.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,453. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

