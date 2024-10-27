Proton Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.00 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,808,947,164 coins and its circulating supply is 26,885,905,057 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

