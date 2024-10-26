SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56,854.47

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $56,854.47 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

