Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CMTV remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.34. Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

