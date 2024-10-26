Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.05 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.93). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.93), with a volume of 63 shares changing hands.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.84.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

