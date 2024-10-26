Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.07 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 426.60 ($5.54). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.58), with a volume of 3,340 shares.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market cap of £50.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.41.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

