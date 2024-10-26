China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 233,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 615,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of China Liberal Education stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 181,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,894. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

