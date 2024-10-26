Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,078 ($14.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,021 ($13.26). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.79), with a volume of 91,839 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.77) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,012.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,075.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 740.74%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

