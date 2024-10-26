Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $8.68. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 100 shares.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

