iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.06 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 86.40 ($1.12). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 1,063,691 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iomart Group

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £90.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.34.

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.