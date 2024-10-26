iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.06 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 86.40 ($1.12). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 1,063,691 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
