Allworth Financial LP Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

