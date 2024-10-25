Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Decreases By 79.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGY traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.2516 dividend. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

