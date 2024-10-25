PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance
PTT Exploration and Production Public stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.
