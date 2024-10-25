Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Declines By 72.7%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GeoVax Labs Trading Up 16.2 %
NASDAQ:GOVXW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 36,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
About GeoVax Labs
