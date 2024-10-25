Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,940. The firm has a market cap of $870.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

