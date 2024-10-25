Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
