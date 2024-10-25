QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

QCR Stock Up 0.6 %

QCRH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 72,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

