PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

