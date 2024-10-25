National Bankshares Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$109.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.10.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 133.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premium Brands

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

