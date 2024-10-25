OMG Network Market Cap Achieves $35.55 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and $4.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00038677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

