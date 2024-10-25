Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 2788603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The company has a market capitalization of £684.55 million, a PE ratio of 888.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.91.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

