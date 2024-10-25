Ethereum Price Tops $2,391.60 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,391.60 or 0.03645914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $287.94 billion and approximately $20.96 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00036922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,397,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

