Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 613429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$637.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
