Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.
Eagle Bancorp Price Performance
EGBN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 347,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,990. The company has a market cap of $790.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.
Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on EGBN
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.