Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

EGBN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 347,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,990. The company has a market cap of $790.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

