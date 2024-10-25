iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.05. 42,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

