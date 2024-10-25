Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 485762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.45.

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

