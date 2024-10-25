Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

Oconee Federal Financial stock remained flat at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 308. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $14.47.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

