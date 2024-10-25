Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,182 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $36.40.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

