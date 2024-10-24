SOL Capital Management CO Buys 2,919 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.