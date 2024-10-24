Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 2nd Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,827,000 after acquiring an additional 245,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,638,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 223,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

