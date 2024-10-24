IOTA Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
