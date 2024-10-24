IOTA Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

