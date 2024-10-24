Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $18.63 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $99.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.63 or 0.00027936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,684.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00521907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00105072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00234974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00070321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,259,155 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

