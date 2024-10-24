Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Flexsteel Industries updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 6.9 %

FLXS traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. 95,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $303.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flexsteel Industries

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.