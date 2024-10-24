FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,661.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,392.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,661.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $128,427. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

