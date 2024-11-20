Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $286,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,157.87. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $291.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

