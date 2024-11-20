Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.86. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.
Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
