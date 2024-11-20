Anthony J. Brewer Buys 116,500 Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer purchased 116,500 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,805 ($25,133.25).

Likewise Group Price Performance

LON LIKE opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Likewise Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.76.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Likewise Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Featured Articles

