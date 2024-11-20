Carl C. Icahn Buys 5,215 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 5,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.92 per share, for a total transaction of $375,062.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,811.60. The trade was a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CVR Partners Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
