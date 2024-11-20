Carl C. Icahn Buys 5,215 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 5,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.92 per share, for a total transaction of $375,062.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,811.60. The trade was a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $293,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.