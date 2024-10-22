RC365 (LON:RCGH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 123528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
RC365 Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.29.
About RC365
RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.
