Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.88. The company has a market cap of £5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
