Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 90,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

