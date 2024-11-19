Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 8,576 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

