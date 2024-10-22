OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 1035512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
OrangeKloud Technology Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OrangeKloud Technology
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.