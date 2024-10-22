Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. Agree Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.140 EPS.
Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ADC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. 645,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,913. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Agree Realty Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
