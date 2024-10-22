Hofer & Associates. Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.06. 552,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,193. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $394.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.50. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.