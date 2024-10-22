Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,633,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 727.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.04. 41,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,879. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $267.90.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.