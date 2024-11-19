CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CKX Lands Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.