Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Infobird Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IFBD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.86. 28,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Infobird has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

