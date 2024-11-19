Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Informatica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Informatica by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $4,162,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Trading Up 2.8 %

Informatica stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.