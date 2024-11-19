GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GoPro

GoPro Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,051. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. GoPro has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 191.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in GoPro by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,542,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in GoPro by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.